BBNaija 2019: Bobrisky, Speed Darlington And Roman Goddess Listed As Proposed Candidates — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2019: Bobrisky, Speed Darlington And Roman Goddess Listed As Proposed Candidates

Photo circulating on social media is a comprised list of proposed housemates for Big Brother Naija 2019,I swear all the housemates will either go home with leaking… Or join the Vaseline crew with Romangoddess available, her strategic partner will have a good time, as for Hushpuppi the spoon, boxers, slippers and Cloths he will wear […]

The post BBNaija 2019: Bobrisky, Speed Darlington And Roman Goddess Listed As Proposed Candidates appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

