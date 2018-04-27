BBnaija 4TH runner up Alex sends special message to her fans in new video — Nigeria Today

BBnaija 4TH runner up Alex sends special message to her fans in new video

Alex sends special message to her fans and Nigerians for their unyielding support for her during the BBNaija game.

After exiting the house, the reality TV game show contestants have had time to see just how much popularity they have gained on social media.

Most of them have become social media celebrities and are getting busy with making the best of their fame.

Just recently, Alex who emerged third runner up in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition also released a video of appreciation.

The Energetic Enugu state indigene also sent out love to her celebrity supports including Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie, Zoro, Rachael Okonkwo and Shan George who went above and beyond to support her while she was in the house.

She shared the below video and wrote:

I’m obviously short of words.You know,in this life,thank you is really not enough. I can’t thank you guys enough. For all that supported me both in a positive or negative way,I really appreciate. May God bless you. May you never lack. It’s overwhelming how you all are still on my matter. #anitajoseph #destinyetikoofficial #jnrpope #realangelaokorie #zoroswagbag #quincy042 #rechaelokonkwo #nainboi #shangeorge #DTclothings #unusual

Nigerians quickly took to her page and reacted to the video:

