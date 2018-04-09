BBNaija: Alex and Cee-C engage in dirty fight; viewers react. (Videos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex and Cee-C engage in dirty fight; viewers react. (Videos)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee c and Alex earlier in the day, engaged in a serious brawl over the division in the house and the gang some housemates seem to be forming.

Controversial housemate, Cee-C doesn’t seem quite happy with other housemates saying stuffs about her in her absence – she airs this out as she and Alex exchange words but many viewers seem to be of the opinion that ‘drama queen’ is just being bitter.

Days ago, before the eviction show, Cee-C had ‘prophesied’ that she saw Alex leave the Big Brother house, but it turns out that her prophecy didn’t come to pass as it was Rico Swavey who left the house but it would have come to pass if it were two housemates that were to leave the house last night, cause Alex came second to the last in the voting polls.

Well, since Alex is still in the house, it’s obvious that there won’t be one less drama for Cee-C to deal with and few hours later, our expectations haven’t disappointed us.

Watch them below:

Watch them below:

