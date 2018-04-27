A new photo has emerged online of Tobi backing Alex, and it’s so adorable as the chemistry between the two can light up a room.

Tobi and Alex got playful yesterday with the former carrying the latter on his back.

Tobi has always been open about his interest in the 21 year old girl who won the hearts of many with her dance skills during the Big Brother Naija reality show in South Africa.

Alex’s former romance and strategic partner, Leo has stayed off the picture despite Alex talking about giving him a chance in her life.

Recall that Tobi and Alex also looked stunning in new photos released two days ago as they stepped out for their media rounds.

They can be seen playing around in the photos.