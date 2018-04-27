BBNaija: Alex receives N1million cheque from Minimie — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Alex receives N1million cheque from Minimie





Alex received a cheque of N1million from Minimie earlier today for winning the Minimie Noodles FunOMeter game during her time in the BBNaija house.

Miracle and Tobi were pictured with her when she received the cheque.

Recall that yesterday, Alex revealed she had been getting negative vibes from Nina since getting out of the house.





Nina told Alex she saw some videos that made her question if she is truly her friend.

They have discussed the issue and have made up. They both shared photos of themselves hugging and smiling online.

Nina shared of a photo of herself and Alex earlier today and wrote;

”I love you regardless…@alex_unusual ?”.

See more photos of the finalists below;

