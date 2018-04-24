 #BBNaija: Alex shares first post as she goes on Media Tour (Photos) — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Alex shares first post as she goes on Media Tour (Photos)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment


Big Brother Naija 2018 4th runner up, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra fondly called Alex has shared her First Post & Picture.

The Enugu state indigene is set for her media tour this afternoon and she looks absolutely stunning rocking a new hair, a black jumpsuit, a scarf and a bag to match.

She wrote:

Good morning my UNUSUAL FAM❤❤,hoping today is as beautiful as the smile u all have put on my face since my arrival,today marks the beginning of my media tour and I trust it’s gonna be fun ,love y’all
.
Hair @leevenchybrand
MUA @leevenchy_brand_intl .
.
#teamalex #teamunusual

Photos below:


