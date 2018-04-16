 BBNaija: Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction – Concise News

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

BBNaija: Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Concise News
Alex, one of the Housemates in the 2018 Big Brother Naija, suffered what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction during last Sunday's eviction show. The Housemate was probably unaware but one of the cameras showed no mercy as it revealed an intimate part
Beyonce performs wardrobe malfunctionIndependent Recorder

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.