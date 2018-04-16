BBNaija: Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction - Concise News — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
BBNaija: Alex Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction
Concise News
Alex, one of the Housemates in the 2018 Big Brother Naija, suffered what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction during last Sunday's eviction show. The Housemate was probably unaware but one of the cameras showed no mercy as it revealed an intimate part …
Beyonce performs wardrobe malfunction
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!