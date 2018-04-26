BBNaija: Anto & Khloe look all glammed up in stunning new photos — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Anto & Khloe look all glammed up in stunning new photos





Anto & Khloe, look all shades of glamorous in new makeup photos of the both of them.

The stunning petite beauties looked quite delectable as they got made up and wore beautiful hairs in new photos.

The duo seem to have a strong relationship outside the big brother house – in a recent interview, Anto stated that Khloe was the one who inspired her the most while in the big brother house.

According to her, she was inspired by Khloe in the house and is inspired by actress, Genevieve outside the house – she says the two personalities have something in common; the ability to not let negative comments get to them visibly.





See their lovely new photos below:

