BBNaija: Anto Wins For The First Time — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Anto Wins For The First Time
Anto has gotten her very first win in the Big Brother Naija Show. This happened during a task organized in favour of the Smartphone Network brand, Airtel. The task briefly expected housemates to find a solution to the nagging education system of the Country, if they were put in a hypothetical position of Special Adviser […]
The post BBNaija: Anto Wins For The First Time appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
