BBNaija! ‘At age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid’ – Lolu reveals — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! ‘At age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid’ – Lolu reveals

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu during his diary section last night revealed to Big Brother that he was molested at the age of 5 by their housemaid, it went out on for four years and he couldn’t tell his mum, Lolu said the housemaid subjected him to lots of punishments whenever he refused to comply […]

The post BBNaija! ‘At age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid’ – Lolu reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

