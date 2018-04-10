 BBNaija! ‘At age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid’ – Lolu reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! ‘At age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid’ – Lolu reveals

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu during his diary section last night revealed to Big Brother that he was molested at the age of 5 by their housemaid, it went out on for four years and he couldn’t tell his mum, Lolu said the housemaid subjected him to lots of punishments whenever he refused to comply […]

The post BBNaija! ‘At age of 5, I was molested by our housemaid’ – Lolu reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.