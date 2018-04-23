BBNaija: Atiku, others congratulate Miracle - The Punch — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Atiku, others congratulate Miracle – The Punch
BBNaija: Atiku, others congratulate Miracle
Reactions have trailed the emergence of Miracle as the winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV show on Sunday. From politicians, like Atiku Abubakar to fans, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the winner. READ ALSO: BBNaija Final …
