 BBNaija: Atiku, others congratulate Miracle - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Atiku, others congratulate Miracle – The Punch

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

BBNaija: Atiku, others congratulate Miracle
The Punch
Reactions have trailed the emergence of Miracle as the winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV show on Sunday. From politicians, like Atiku Abubakar to fans, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the winner. READ ALSO: BBNaija Final
BBNaija 2018: Atiku speaks on reality show as Miracles emerges winnerDaily Post Nigeria
#BBNaija: 3 reasons Miracle won 'Double Wahala'Information Nigeria
Reactions To The 2018 BBNaija WinGuardian (blog)
NAIJA.NG –SundiataPost (press release) (blog) –P.M. News –BellaNaija
all 22 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.