BBNaija! Bambam and Teddy A visit Dino Melaye in Abuja — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Bambam and Teddy A visit Dino Melaye in Abuja

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Evicted big brother niaja 2018 housemates BamBam and her lover Teddy A visited Nigerian senator Dino Melaye at his Abuja home yesterday. The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, who appears to be a lover of all things BBNaija , hosted Big Brother Naija ex housemates, Teddy A and BamBam in his Abuja home yesterday. […]

