BBNaija: BamBam & Teddy A Make Legendary Return Home — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: BamBam & Teddy A Make Legendary Return Home
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, BamBam and Teddy A visited the Nigerian Breweries Headquarters on Thursday 4th April 2018. After their shocking eviction from the BBNaija house, the housemates who have progressed from being strategic partners to romantic partners were evicted a day apart after being up for eviction alongside Cee C, and Nina. The […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!