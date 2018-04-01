 BBNaija: Bambam unexpectedly evicted — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Bambam unexpectedly evicted

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother (Biggie) unexpectedly evicted Bambam from the reality TV show after the Legend Saturday night party. Perennial host Ebuka Uchendu joined the housemates for their weekly Saturday night party. Shortly after Ebuka enjoyed an evening of high life music with the housemates, he announced the arrival of an unexpected guest, Steve from Deloitte.

