BBNaija: Bambam unexpectedly evicted — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Bambam unexpectedly evicted
Big Brother (Biggie) unexpectedly evicted Bambam from the reality TV show after the Legend Saturday night party. Perennial host Ebuka Uchendu joined the housemates for their weekly Saturday night party. Shortly after Ebuka enjoyed an evening of high life music with the housemates, he announced the arrival of an unexpected guest, Steve from Deloitte.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!