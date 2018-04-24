BBNaija: Basketmouth defends Cee-C, says there’s a Cee-C in every woman — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Basketmouth defends Cee-C, says there’s a Cee-C in every woman





Basketmouth has come out to defend BBNaija housemate, Cee-C. He spoke on criticisms targeted at her for raining insults at Tobi.

Recall that Cee-C while in the house got some negative reactions from viewers after she hurled serious insults at Tobi for gossiping about her with other housemates.





However, Basketmouth in a video on Goldmyne Tv said every woman would behave the same way as Cee-c , adding that there is a Cee-c in every woman out there.

In the video, he said:

“Everywhere, I hear people complaining that Cee-c could not win because she insulted Tobi.

“How dare you people insult her because she insulted a man, the same thing she did, every woman would do. Unfortunately camera no dey everybody house.

“There is a Cee-c in every woman.”

