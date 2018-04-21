 BBNaija: Between Tobi, Miracle, Cee C, Nina or Alex, Who wins??? — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Between Tobi, Miracle, Cee C, Nina or Alex, Who wins???

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Big Brother Nigeria 2018 show comes to an end tomorrow, and everyone is on social media campaigning for their favourite   ‘Double Wahala’ to win. The remaining five housemates, battling for a chance to win the ultimate grand prize, are Tobi Bakre (Tobi), Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra (Alex), Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe (Miracle), Chinonso Nina (Nina) and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C).

The big question is, who among the five remaining contestants will win the grand prize of N20million cash and an SUV valued at N25million, thus bringing the total package to N45million?

