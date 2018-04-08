BBNaija - Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Rico Swavey Has Been Evicted — Nigeria Today

Big Brother Nigeria “double wahala” did another eviction show tonight (normal tradition) and today saw the sweet and lovely Jos guy, Rico Swavey evicted from the big brother house leaving only 5 housemates in the house. See how people voted below.

Is not particularly a good night for me cuz I really love Rico though I put my money on Lulo, he will win the show and I believe it. A lady went viral few days ago though for claiming she gets emotional whenever Rico cooks in the big brother house. I sincerely hope both of them will met outside now that he has been evicted.

In Rico Suavey’s words

1) I was being me all through my 10 weeks in the house

2) I did me, and me has brought me this far

3) I liked Ahneeka, but Angel took her away, now am out, i still liked Ahneeka.

Rico was nominated by Alex and Anto