BBNaija: Bisola counts gain, one year of “See Gobe’ show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Bisola counts gain, one year of “See Gobe’ show

Bisola Aiyeola, first runner up, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2017 season two ‘See Gobe’, says her participation in the show has contributed to her successful growth in the entertainment industry. Aiyeola, who is most popular for her hit movie ‘Picture Perfect,’ recently, released two hit songs this year, ‘Luchia’ which details her life journey and ‘Uncle Luku’. She credited the Big Brother Naija platform for allowing her possess “a greater selection in the kind of projects” she does.

