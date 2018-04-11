BBNaija: Bisola reflects on Big Brother Naija one year after — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Bisola reflects on Big Brother Naija one year after

Last season’s runner-up of Big Brother Naija, Bisola Aiyeola has celebrated one year of her success in the reality show.

Bisola who emerged second to Efe on the final day of BBNaija 2017 “See Gobe” wrote:

“Hey fam! Today is a birthday of sorts for me. One year ago, I left the Big Brother House as runner-up and set upon a path that has been beyond my wildest dreams.

“People always ask me about my time in the house, but the truth is none of us imagined the hype surrounding everything we were doing and how our lives were going to change. It still takes me by surprise when I travel around the world and people come up to me to wish me well and sometimes even quote things I said from a year ago.

“I went into the house with just one purpose which was to reach as many people and showcase my talent. When I think of the things that my Big Brother experience has allowed me to do in the past 12 months, it is difficult to do so without overwhelming gratitude.

“It has connected me to my beautiful family, @thetemplecompany. It has allowed me greater selection in the kind of projects I do. It has given me the opportunity to add my voice to the plight of our young girls who have the smallest voices in our country. Most importantly, it has allowed me to be closer to all of you.

“I thank @multichoice_africa , @payporte, and @dstvnigeria for the life-changing opportunity. I thank My mother, my sister @Adunola.a and my daughter Leyla for their constant support. I thank you @biodunstephen And @thetemplecompany for always having my back. I thank each and every one of you for continuing to tolerate my craziness and allowing me to be myself. Trust me when I say you ain’t seen nothing yet! I love you all. #NaTheWorkWeDeyDo#BeTheMovement #TMC #TMPL #BBNaija”

