 BBNaija: Bisola speaks on life after reality show — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Bisola speaks on life after reality show

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Bisola Aiyeola, first runner up, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2017 season two ‘See Gobe’, says her participation in the show has contributed to her successful growth in the entertainment industry. Aiyeola, who is most popular for her hit movie ‘Picture Perfect,’ recently, released two hit songs this year, ‘Luchia’ which details her life journey and […]

