BBNaija: Bisola speaks on life after reality show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Bisola speaks on life after reality show

Bisola Aiyeola, first runner up, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2017 season two ‘See Gobe’, says her participation in the show has contributed to her successful growth in the entertainment industry. Aiyeola, who is most popular for her hit movie ‘Picture Perfect,’ recently, released two hit songs this year, ‘Luchia’ which details her life journey and […]

BBNaija: Bisola speaks on life after reality show

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

