 BBNaija: Bitto Signs First Endorsement Deal - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Bitto Signs First Endorsement Deal – Concise News

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

BBNaija: Bitto Signs First Endorsement Deal
Concise News
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bitto Bryan has clinched his first endorsement deal with a cancer treatment fund. The former housemate made the announcement on his Instagram page on Sunday. He shared a photo on his revealing that he is now an
BBNaija: Bitto bags endorsement deal with Cancer treatment fundP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.