 BBNaija! Cee-C And Nina Bag Another Endorsement Deal — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Cee-C And Nina Bag Another Endorsement Deal

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalists, Nina and Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C just bag an endorsement deal with Slim Girl Shapewear, a Lingerie, Shapewear & Swimwear supply shop in Nigeria. This was made public by the Chief Executive Officer of the company on Instagram. The post read: “Over the years we (@Slimgirlshapewear and our American Store […]

The post BBNaija! Cee-C And Nina Bag Another Endorsement Deal appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.