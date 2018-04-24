BBNaija! Cee-C And Nina Bag Another Endorsement Deal — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Cee-C And Nina Bag Another Endorsement Deal

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalists, Nina and Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C just bag an endorsement deal with Slim Girl Shapewear, a Lingerie, Shapewear & Swimwear supply shop in Nigeria. This was made public by the Chief Executive Officer of the company on Instagram. The post read: “Over the years we (@Slimgirlshapewear and our American Store […]

The post BBNaija! Cee-C And Nina Bag Another Endorsement Deal appeared first on Timeofgist.

