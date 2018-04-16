BBNaija: Cee-C becomes first housemate to trend worldwide — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C becomes first housemate to trend worldwide

Cee-C becomes the first ever housemate to trend worldwide on Twitter.

On the 15th of April 2018, Ceec bagged the 14th place on worldwide trends on Twitter.

Cee-c clinched the 14th place as people tweeted about her for over 20,000 times yesterday.

According to reports Cee-c has made more waves than Big Brother Naija show.

See photo below:

