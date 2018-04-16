BBNaija: Cee-C Escaped Eviction, Housemades React — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Cee-C Escaped Eviction, Housemades React

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates could not hide their disappointment, when Cee-C returned to the house following the eviction of Khloe, Anto and Lolu on Sunday. Cee-c was last week put up for possible eviction alongisde Lolu, Miracle, Anto and Khloe, but she narrowly escaped the ‘big hammer’ last night during the live show after […]

The post BBNaija: Cee-C Escaped Eviction, Housemades React appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

