BBNaija: Cee-C gets dethroned, Alex emerges new Head of House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C gets dethroned, Alex emerges new Head of House
Cee-C gets dethroned
Earlier today, Cee-C’s reign as Head of House came to an abrupt end.
She was dethroned and replaced with Alex.
Biggie gave the housemates a new brief, which was read out by Cee-C.
In the brief, Biggie asked them to form new groups and ended it with a mandate for them to choose a new Head of House.
They had only one minute to do so.
Alex emerged the new Head of House.
