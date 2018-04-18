BBNaija: Cee-C insulted Tobi because he asked her to move on and be ‘just friends’ — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C insulted Tobi because he asked her to move on and be ‘just friends’

Cee-C insulted Tobi

An unexpected Drama ensued in the Big Brother Naija house earlier today when CeeC in her Tantrum, tongue lashed the hell out of her fellow housemate Tobi which led to many condemning her action on social media.

The cause of the whole issue has now been revealed.

In a bid to carry out the task, former head of house, CeeC shared the housemates into groups but Tobi refused to be in her group.

He told her that he doesn’t want to be in her group, that he doesn’t like her and that she should move on and let them be friends and that got Ceec mad.

But Interestingly Tobi acknowledged the fact that he triggered Cee-C as he got to discuss the drama with Nina.

Meanwhile, Fans of CeeC took out their time to lambaste Actress Stephanie Coker earlier today wehn she criticized Cee’s behaviour in the house.

Stephanie Coker wrote;

This is how daft we would all look in a shouting match with a sane person. Lord save me from this kind of anger/stupidity

One angry Fan replied;

What you have is it really to be called marriage? Husband snatcher oshi, mind your business, face your situation ship. Stupid ex-convict go f*** your hubby in kirikiri to get pregnant.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Cee-C insulted Tobi because he asked her to move on and be ‘just friends’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

