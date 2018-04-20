BBNaija! Cee-C Is Better Than Buhari – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Cee-C Is Better Than Buhari – Reno Omokri

A former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri have reacted to the controversy in the Big Brother Naija house after Cee-C verbally abused Tobi. The politician compared Cee-C’s behaviour to that of Buhari but added that Cee-C is better than the President Muhammadu Buhari because after the verbal abuse, she realized her errors and apologized. Reno lambasted […]

The post BBNaija! Cee-C Is Better Than Buhari – Reno Omokri appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

