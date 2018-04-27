 BBNaija: Cee-C planning to go for counselling? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Cee-C planning to go for counselling?

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 first runner-up, Cynthia Nwadiora(Cee-C)reputed for her temper and anger issues, has disclosed that she’ll be going for counselling.

Cee-C

The 25-year-old who is currently on her media tour, while responding to questions asked by her fans via an interactive session on Payporte instagram page, said she will be going for counselling after her media tour.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Cee-C who was very controversial while in the Big Brother house, was reported to have been attacked at the airport on her arrival from South Africa. Just recently, she was tagged as “Nigeria’s most bitter woman” according to popular search engine Google.

The post BBNaija: Cee-C planning to go for counselling? appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.