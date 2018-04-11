 BBNaija! Cee-C Proudly Flaunts Her Nippl3s In Sexy Tight Pink Dress — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Cee-C Proudly Flaunts Her Nippl3s In Sexy Tight Pink Dress

Posted on Apr 11, 2018

Controversial Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cee-c went on yesterday during their task to flaunt her hot banging body on a tight pink wear that left tongues wagging. Screenshots of her outfit were made and uploaded online with diverse impressing comments trailing them. Cee-C is presently single in the house after Alex reportedly stole Tobi from […]

