BBNaija: Cee-C reveals she once had a fight with MC Galaxy (Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Cee-C reveals she once had a fight with MC Galaxy (Video)

After the Saturday night party, Cee c while in a chat with Miracle and Nina revealed that she once had a fight with MC Galaxy while they were friends.

Cee c explained to them how she and Mc Galaxy met in a shopping mall and how he bought things for her.

In her words: “Mc Galaxy is a nice and caring guy, we first met in a mall in Lekki.”

She said the fight was not too serious but they stopped talking after she left Lekki. See the videos below:

