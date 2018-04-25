BBNaija: Cee-c sends love to Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia Forson — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-c sends love to Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia Forson





Cee-C has released another video of appreciation, this time she appreciated celebrities who showed her love while in the house.

After exiting the house, the reality TV game show contestants have had time to see just how much popularity they have gained on social media.





Most of them have become social media celebrities and are getting busy with making the best of their fame.

Cee-C who is new to the celebrity status as she said took time out of her busy schedule to thank her fans for their support.

The former housemate also sent out love to her celebrity supports including Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson, who went above and beyond to support her while she was in the house.

She shared the below video and wrote:

It’s all gratitude,I am humbled by your love and the support. You fought for me and that makes me so happy. I am still overwhelmed by all the love. Yoooooo!!! this love is amazing @julietibrahim @lydiaforson @siruti @dillishmathews @queenofswaggerofficialpage @blue_mbombo @dabotalawson @iam_smalldoctor @chikeretchidi @nuella_njubigbo @blessing_ceo @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel @mizwanneka @uchennannanna @bibyonce

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

