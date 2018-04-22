BBNaija: ‘Cee-C Should See A Psychiatrist, She Acts Like A Psychopath’ – Samklef — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘Cee-C Should See A Psychiatrist, She Acts Like A Psychopath’ – Samklef
Nigerian music producer, Samklef has taken to social media to share his thoughts on big brother niaja housemate Cee-c.
According to the multiple hits maker, Cee-C acts like a psychopath and should see psychiatrist if she wins the grand prize today.
This is coming after videos of Cee-C warning her dad not to tell her how to act went viral yesterday.
The video also showed her warning fellow housemates not to mention her name in their interviews else she won’t take it lightly.
Samklef tweeted;
“If cee c should win please let her go see a psychiatrist she acts like a psychopath..”
The post #BBNaija: ‘Cee-C Should See A Psychiatrist, She Acts Like A Psychopath’ – Samklef appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!