BBNaija! Cee-c Speaks on Tearing The Cloth Payporte Gave to Her — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Cee-c Speaks on Tearing The Cloth Payporte Gave to Her
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly, known as CeeC, has opened up in an exclusive interview with Payporte, on her regrets, drama and more. Here are excerpts from the chat; Will you still be friends with Tobi? Am I allowed to skip questions? but it’s okay, maybe No for now but we don’t […]
The post BBNaija! Cee-c Speaks on Tearing The Cloth Payporte Gave to Her appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!