 BBNaija! Cee-c thanks her fans, Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson for their support — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Cee-c thanks her fans, Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson for their support

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Cynthia Nwadiora who emerged first runner up in the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition released a video of appreciation. Cee-C who is new to the celebrity status as she said took time out of her busy schedule to thank her fans for their support. The former housemate also sent out love to her celebrity […]

The post BBNaija! Cee-c thanks her fans, Juliet Ibrahim, Small doctor & Lydia forson for their support appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.