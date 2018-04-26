BBNaija: Cee-C & Tobi pictured talking to each other for the first time since after the house — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C & Tobi pictured talking to each other for the first time since after the house





Official sponsors of Big Brother Naija, Payporte invited the five 2018 finalist for dinner yesterday evening and it seems they made Cee-C and Tobi to at least talk to each other.

Payporte shared the above photo on their Instagram page and wrote;

“The conversation is on. Let’s be happy! PayPorte so proud of you both, @tobibakre and @ceec_official”





Nigerians quickly took to Payporte’s page & reacted:

On the other hand, Big Brother Naija sponsor, Payporte hosted former housemates, Tobi , Rico Swavey, Miracle, Nina, Alex, Cee C yesterday evening at 6ix Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos and they are expected to be there till dinner time.

See photos below:

