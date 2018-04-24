 #BBNaija: Cee-C writes a short post of gratitude to her supporters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Cee-C writes a short post of gratitude to her supporters

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Cee-C has sent out another appreciation message to Nigerians, thanking them for standing by her and supporting her all through her stay in the game.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

She became the last woman standing at this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija.

She shared numerous photos of herself & supporters and used the opportunity to thank fans for their love and votes.

She wrote:


The reaction on my face is everything !!! This is how you all mean To me … i am speechless Wow I didn’t expect this so much Love … God bless you Richly , May your Pockets be filled with blessings, as you have been a blessing to me so shall he shower you with blessings Amen ! TEAM CEEC ROCKS #ceecshomecoming #ceec #teamceec ❤❤

The Love has been overwhelming I am still in shock … thank you for Love !! I Have the Best Fans in the world , I am so humbled can’t wait to meet everyone thank you !! #CeecsHomecoming #thankful #ceec #teamceec ❤❤❤

Leave a Comment…

comments


The post #BBNaija: Cee-C writes a short post of gratitude to her supporters appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.