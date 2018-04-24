BBNaija: Cee-C writes a short post of gratitude to her supporters — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Cee-C writes a short post of gratitude to her supporters





Cee-C has sent out another appreciation message to Nigerians, thanking them for standing by her and supporting her all through her stay in the game.

She became the last woman standing at this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija.

She shared numerous photos of herself & supporters and used the opportunity to thank fans for their love and votes.

She wrote:





The reaction on my face is everything !!! This is how you all mean To me … i am speechless Wow I didn’t expect this so much Love … God bless you Richly , May your Pockets be filled with blessings, as you have been a blessing to me so shall he shower you with blessings Amen ! TEAM CEEC ROCKS #ceecshomecoming #ceec #teamceec

The Love has been overwhelming I am still in shock … thank you for Love !! I Have the Best Fans in the world , I am so humbled can’t wait to meet everyone thank you !! #CeecsHomecoming #thankful #ceec #teamceec

