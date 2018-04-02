BBNaija: Celebrities React to Teddy A’s Eviction, Iyanya Offers Collaboration Upon Return — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Celebrities React to Teddy A’s Eviction, Iyanya Offers Collaboration Upon Return

Teddy A might be out of the Big Brother house, but he is certainly not out as his eviction if anything brought him more support than he’d previously had. Many celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the housemate, telling him he’s a star who would go far in the industry. Most notable were the comments […]

The post BBNaija: Celebrities React to Teddy A’s Eviction, Iyanya Offers Collaboration Upon Return appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

