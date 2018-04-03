BBNaija! Check The Photo of Cee-C’s Sagging Bo0bs — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Check The Photo of Cee-C’s Sagging Bo0bs

Controversial big brother naija housemate, Cee-C has come under fire again after she recently flashed her side b0bs. Some non-fans of CeeC have shared images of her sagging bob which has since gone viral with many Nigerians slamming her and saying she lied about being a virgin. See the photos HERE

The post BBNaija! Check The Photo of Cee-C’s Sagging Bo0bs appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

