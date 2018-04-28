BBNaija: Collins’ friend, Alexander Cynthia writes Nina — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Collins’ friend, Alexander Cynthia writes Nina





Collins friend has written down a message to Nina asking her to desist from dragging him into all her interviews.

Nina’s boyfriend Collins has being in the news since the beginning of the show as she always had reasons to bring him up in every conversation.

Recently in an interview, Nina mentioned she is in love with BBNaija winner Miracle, and doubts if she can continue her relationship with Collins.





This might be what has prompted Collins’ friend to come out to probably speak on his behalf.

The lady who is so pained from all the gist surrounding Collins couldn’t help it but react.

She wrote:

“Dear Nina, First of all I want to congratulate you on Your achievement on being one of the finalist of the just concluded #BBNaijaDoublewahala..

“Since the 2nd week of the show when you supposedly fell in love with fellow Housemate miracle, please note that Collins had given up on the notion that you will come back to him so please desist from Slandering him and saying things that will hurt him more than you already have.

“Mind you he supported you to the very end,I helped him create the #Ninaivy Facebook page even before the show went live.. we all did..despite being mad at you we all still supported you till the end..

“Please note : this is not a reprimand but an appeal to you and everyone that has been Dragging my Gee on social media to let him be.

“Collins Nwamuo aka Spirit Child like I fondly call him will be fine but his hurt will go away faster if you stop dragging him on social media ..

“Nina Live and prosper..but Please be Humble and Don’t let life Humble you..

“#PS Collins is not a Child Collins is not based in Owerri Collins is not a Barber Collins is a Graduate of banking and Finance he graduated in 2012..

“He’s human…Please Let him Be..#BBN is over.”

