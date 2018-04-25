BBNaija! Could this be why Miracle won Big Brother Naija 2018? — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Could this be why Miracle won Big Brother Naija 2018?

It appears the reason behind Miracle’s win at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality tv show might not be far fetched after-all! It was recently revealed that during the 2017 edition of a reality TV show called O’s Island organized by an online tv channel Njama TV, Miracle happened to be one of […]

The post BBNaija! Could this be why Miracle won Big Brother Naija 2018? appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

