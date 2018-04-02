BBNaija – Day 64: Lolu the Wordsmith, All Daggers Drawn & More Highlights — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija – Day 64: Lolu the Wordsmith, All Daggers Drawn & More Highlights

Did you watch day 64 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. The Game Continues Even though it was clear that the Housemates wanted BamBam and Teddy A out of the game judging by their nominations, they don’t feel any type of way about their departure. The remaining […]

The post #BBNaija – Day 64: Lolu the Wordsmith, All Daggers Drawn & More Highlights appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

