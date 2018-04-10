BBNaija Day 72: Confusion In The Words — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Day 72: Confusion In The Words

Nina’s struggle to put her point across has her worried that Miracle misunderstood what she meant.

Nina’s struggle to articulate what she means has now got her worried that Miracle, whom she referred to as her “best friend in the House” during Sunday night’s Eviction Show, might have gotten the message wrong.

She told Alex that when Ebuka asked her what Miracle is to her, she didn’t know how or what kind of response he was looking for hence she opted for ‘best friend’.

Curved Communication

Even though she explained to Miracle what a best friend is to her, she says she still feels like he doesn’t get what she means.

“To me, whenever I have a boyfriend I refer to him as my best friend’ Nina told Alex.

Alex reassured her that any person who knows her will understand what she means because a boyfriend can be called a best friend and a brother.

The Sit In

The heart to heart between Nina and Alex was soon disturbed when Miracle wanted something from Alex and she couldn’t attend to him then.

Upon knowing what they were talking about, he decided to sit down and listen in, hoping to understand why Nina has revisited the issue.

In her defence, Nina replied that she wanted to hear what another person made of the issue, to which her in-House boyfriend said there’s no issue.

Respecting The Boyfriend

According to Nina, the uncertainty of what’s going to happen after Big Brother has her protecting what she knows.

Many times she’s made mention of ‘Collins’ whom she’s always referred to as her boyfriend and today she told Alex that as long as she’s inside the House she’ll keep protecting him even though she doesn’t know if he’ll be there when she leaves Biggie’s House

