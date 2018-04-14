BBNaija Day 76: Dancing The Night Away — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Day 76: Dancing The Night Away

As soon as the Housemates stepped into the party room it was on and DJ Lambo welcomed them with a bang of a number. Her compilation had the Housemates singing along to almost each and every song.

Even though their party clothes didn’t come through, that didn’t derail them from their party mode and instead they wore their best and hit the dance floor.

Everybody In The Mix

The DJ had the Housemates on their feet and the only time they had to catch their breaths was when refilling their cold beverages.

It was a competition of dance moves among the Housemates and of course Alex led with her undiluted dance moves.

Additionally, Nina appeared to be having the best time of her life and all this was visible in her dancing while Anto took turns shying away from the dance floor.

Head To Head

Alex as usual, was the heart of the party dancing the night away like there’s no tomorrow. However, it became interesting to see Lolu and her on a head to head situation on the dance floor which ended up in others joining in.

Also, Alex stole a lot of moments and was zoning all alone on the dance floor but mostly her fellow Housemates looked onto her for ques when to change to the next dance move.

