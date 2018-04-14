BBNaija – Day 76: Deeply Misplaced Feelings, Unity in Display & More Highlights — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija – Day 76: Deeply Misplaced Feelings, Unity in Display & More Highlights

Did you watch day 76 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. Feelings So Deeply Misplaced It looks like Alex’ intervention did nothing more than have Tobi and Cee-C bluntly talking about their situationship and how it all blew out of proportion because the two seem to have crossed […]

The post #BBNaija – Day 76: Deeply Misplaced Feelings, Unity in Display & More Highlights appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

