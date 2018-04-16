BBNAIJA DAY 76: Miracle Wins The Final Wager Challenge — Nigeria Today

BBNAIJA DAY 76: Miracle Wins The Final Wager Challenge

Miracle emerged winner of the BigBrotherNaija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge. He won the sum of N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two. Miracle won the cash reward based on luck as all the remaining eight housemates were instructed by BigBrother to pick a box each labeled 1- 10 on Sunday night. […]

The post BBNAIJA DAY 76: Miracle Wins The Final Wager Challenge appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

