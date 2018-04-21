BBNaija Day 82 Highlights: Miracle wins Friday night PayPorte Arena Games - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija Day 82 Highlights: Miracle wins Friday night PayPorte Arena Games – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
#BBNaija Day 82 Highlights: Miracle wins Friday night PayPorte Arena Games
Miracle has won the Friday Night PayPorte Arena Games for Big Brother Naija 2018. With a ₦1 Million PayPorte reward for the winner, Big Brother didn't spare no expenses for today's games. The games last night was played in Alphabetical Order. Alex …
