BBNaija! Don Jazzy Speaks On Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Don Jazzy Speaks On Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction

Mavin boss, Donjazzy has reacted after Teddy A and Bam Bam were evicted this week. According to Don Jazzy, they will be fine because they are both talented. He wrote; Bam and Teddy will be very fine she. win or no win. they are mad talented and ready for the industry. #bbnaija Don Jazzy continued; […]

The post BBNaija! Don Jazzy Speaks On Bambam And Teddy A’s Eviction appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

