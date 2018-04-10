BBNaija Don’t call me boo at night and friend in the day- Miracle tells Nina — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija Don’t call me boo at night and friend in the day- Miracle tells Nina

There is a silent war brewing between Big Brother Naija housemates and lovers ,Miravle and Nina after the lattar called Miracle her bestfriend on Sunday.

During their respective diary sessions today,Nina who has a boyfriend outside the house, revealed Miracle has been upset with her,since she referred to him as her bestfriend during the live eviction show last week .

She revealed he means so much to her and nothing changes when they leave .

On his part,Miracle revealed she has to pick a hustle as she can’t tell him she loves him at night,and call him boo boo when they are alone and then call him a friend to the world .

Source – Misspetite

