BBNaija: Don’t Crawl To My Bed And Call Me Boo At Night And Then ‘Best Friend’ In The Day – Miracle Blasts Nina — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Don’t Crawl To My Bed And Call Me Boo At Night And Then ‘Best Friend’ In The Day – Miracle Blasts Nina

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemates, Miracle and Nina are apparently having serious issues over their romantic relationship after Nina publicly friendzoned him.

The latest development between the lovers is coming two days after Nina who has a boyfriend, Collins, outside the house, told Ebuka during Sunday’s live eviction show, that Miracle is her everything, while her boyfriend is her boyfriend.

While speaking during her diary sessions on Tuesday afternoon, Nina told Big Brother that Miracle is not happy with her, after she referred to him as her best friend and also noted the fact that they can’t date outside the house.

Also speaking on their issues, Miracle told Big Brother during his diary session that he feels they are definitely more than friends and that Nina needs to be honest with him so it doesn’t turn out that she played him.

According to Miracle, she can’t come to him at night and call him boo when she needs his company, and then call him just a friend to the world.

Watch Miracle’s diary session below;

