BBNaija: Don’t Crawl To My Bed And Call Me Boo At Night And Then ‘Best Friend’ In The Day – Miracle Blasts Nina — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Don’t Crawl To My Bed And Call Me Boo At Night And Then ‘Best Friend’ In The Day – Miracle Blasts Nina

Big Brother Naija housemates, Miracle and Nina are apparently having serious issues over their romantic relationship after Nina publicly friendzoned him.

The latest development between the lovers is coming two days after Nina who has a boyfriend, Collins, outside the house, told Ebuka during Sunday’s live eviction show, that Miracle is her everything, while her boyfriend is her boyfriend.

"I've never played games in my life" – Nina speaking to Biggie on how Miracle confronted her for saying on live TV that he is her best friend while her boyfriend is her boyfriend. #BBNaija — #OdinakaGod (@TweetNaijaBlog) April 10, 2018

While speaking during her diary sessions on Tuesday afternoon, Nina told Big Brother that Miracle is not happy with her, after she referred to him as her best friend and also noted the fact that they can’t date outside the house.

Miracle has fallen in love with another guy's girlfriend o! Lmao Nina still making it clear Miracle is special to him, while her boyfriend, Collins remains her boyfriend. Is anyone watching #BBNaija diary session right now? — #OdinakaGod (@TweetNaijaBlog) April 10, 2018

Also speaking on their issues, Miracle told Big Brother during his diary session that he feels they are definitely more than friends and that Nina needs to be honest with him so it doesn’t turn out that she played him.

According to Miracle, she can’t come to him at night and call him boo when she needs his company, and then call him just a friend to the world.

"Nina should choose her hustle. I don't understand why she told Ebuka I'm her best friend, while she crawls to me in bed every night" – Miracle speaking out on his displeasure on why Nina keeps tagging him as her best friend. #BBNaija — #OdinakaGod (@TweetNaijaBlog) April 10, 2018

Watch Miracle’s diary session below;

First time miracle is talking of his personal problems with nina in the diary session … he dosent like the word friend #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/rs5mQ1GRI8 — MIRACLE AND NINA (MINA) BBNAIJA (@MINABBNaija) April 10, 2018

Source – Tori

The post BBNaija: Don’t Crawl To My Bed And Call Me Boo At Night And Then ‘Best Friend’ In The Day – Miracle Blasts Nina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

