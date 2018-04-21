BBNaija: “Don’t kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away” – Toyin Abraham tells fans — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Don’t kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away” – Toyin Abraham tells fans

Stunning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has told fans of the Big Brother Naija reality show to take it easy with the way they fight each other because of the housemates.

She reminded them that this is just a game – Toyin expressed shock at the alarming rate that fans insult themselves over the housemates in the show, adding that some fans are already taking the entire game too far.

Toyin stressed that the insults and curses were getting out of hand and fans should rather use the medium to unite and enjoy the game together.

She wrote on Instagram,

“Hello everybody, it is very alarming and shocking that we are taking this big brother naija thingy far. The insults and the curses are getting way out of hand. “This is just a game, we are all one. It’s not like the guys in the house are from another country. They are ours, we are one! “By Monday, this will all be over; the housemates will go about living their lives what happens then? I see some of the insults in my comment section but I chose to ignore because I believe this will end soon. “Choose whoever you want to support without insulting one another. It is exhausting. Stop with the negativity; stop imposing your choices on others. It is not a do or die affair. Let people breathe.”

